In a Medium post published today, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) unveiled a comprehensive Disaster Resource Guide for Nevadans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The guide includes critical information on medical care, mental health services, financial and housing assistance, aid for seniors, resources for small business owners, and more.

The Disaster Resource Guide can be found on the senator’s website here.

Full text of the post can be found below.

Resources are available to help Nevadans impacted by COVID-19

By U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

The coronavirus pandemic presents a tremendous challenge to our health and our economy. I know that many of you are experiencing fear and uncertainty over the outbreak and the strict but necessary measures implemented to slow its spread. As I continue to work with Governor Sisolak and the whole Nevada congressional delegation to address the needs of Nevadans, I want impacted families to have the information they need to access critical local, state, and federal resources. That’s why I’ve published a comprehensive Disaster Resource Guide with information on everything from filing unemployment claims to accessing critical disaster loans for small business owners.

Earlier this month, the State of Nevada made the difficult decision to shutter nonessential businesses for a period of 30 days to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives. As a result, thousands of hardworking men and women – many of whom work in our vital tourism and hospitality industries – have found themselves laid off. In my guide, Nevadans who are out of work, quarantined, or caring for sick family members can learn how to apply for unemployment insurance through the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR).

My guide also includes helpful guidance for homeowners and tenants struggling to make their monthly payments. Many government agencies and federal loan servicers are providing mortgage and rent relief for those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Some Nevada jurisdictions have even suspended eviction enforcement for at least 30 days. My Disaster Resource Guide explains the options available to homeowners and renters. If you are facing eviction, you will also be able to find legal assistance from organizations that provide aid on a sliding scale.

Families struggling to put food on the table may qualify for federal food assistance, and children already receiving free and reduced-priced meals through the school lunch program may be able to get to-go meals from their schools, the local Boys & Girls Club, or other nearby support organization locations. Local food banks and food pantries are also mobilizing to provide meals for the growing number of Nevadans impacted by coronavirus. You can find out more aboutfood assistance by reading my Disaster Resource Guide.

It’s not just workers and families who are reeling from the effects of coronavirus; Nevada’s small businesses are also struggling. There are local, state, and federal resources that business owners can turn to for help. One of these resources is the Small Business Administration (SBA), which is offering low-interest disaster loans to Nevada businesses impacted by coronavirus.Additional SBA funding is expected as part of the federal relief package I’m working on in Congress right now. Small business owners can also receive counseling through Nevada’s SBA and local SCORE chapters. All these resources and more can be found in my guide.

These are extraordinarily difficult times for Nevadans. I want you to know that I’m fighting for your needs in Congress and working to ensure you have all the information you need to get through this. As officials make more help available, my office will be updating this guide, as well as sharing information on my website, www.cortezmasto.senate.gov. If you have any questions or need help navigating a federal agency, reach out through my website or by calling one of my offices in Nevada or Washington, D.C. I’m here to help.