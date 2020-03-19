The Mineral County High School Cheer Squad was honored as the 2019-20 1A Academic State Champions. The cheer squad not only carried the highest G.P.A. in the state for their division, but also participated in MCHS volleyball, basketball, dual-enrollment, National Honor Society, and student council as well.
