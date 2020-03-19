Courtesy photo

Congratulations to the following softball players selected for the 2020 El Capitan Classic all tournament team. MCHS, Jesslyn Gomez; Virginia City, Berlyn Uken; Virginia City, Gwen Fahrney; Silver Stage, Malaya Jones; Silver Stage, Aubrey Damm; Silver Stage, Elanor Taylor; Pyramid Lake, Arin Wasson; Pyramid Lake, Ashley Wood; Sparks, Alyssa Camargo; Sparks, Myshela Todd. The Serpents hosted teams from the region over the weekend for the annual tournament. They fell to Pyramid Lake 12-8 on Saturday and went 0-3 in the tourney.