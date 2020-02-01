Justice Court
- On June 20, 2019, Scott Dean Bales pled guilty to the charge of use/possess drug paraphernalia, NRS 453.566. He was found guilty and ordered to time served. All other charges dismissed.
- On Sept. 20, 2019, Gary Ray Heater pled guilty to the charge of DUI, alcohol and/or controlled/prohibited substance, above the legal limit, second, NRS 484C.110. He was found guilty. Fined; five days jail (can do weekends/within six weeks); DUI school; victim impact panel; 12 months drug and alcohol counseling; 12 months with the interlock installed; all to be ran concurrent with any DMV requirements.