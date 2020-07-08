By Dave Maxwell

MCIN

Beginning this week, the Mineral County Courthouse in Hawthorne has decided to open to the public for a few hours per day. Hours will be from Noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

A person will be posted at the front door on A Street to do a screening and a temperature check.

The guidelines to follow were sug- gested by the Emergency Manager and county health officer. People coming to the courthouse at the main entranced will be asked a series of questions before being allowed to enter. Masks will be re- quired while inside the building. If you do not have a mask, one can be provided.

A press release from the county emer- gency management department noted that “if you are not comfortable wear- ing a mask indoors, or going through a non-invasive screening process, Mineral County employees are happy to assist you at the door on over the phone.” All other county buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice.