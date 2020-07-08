Ambulance rates for Mineral County are rising according to County Fire Chief Chris Lawrence.

He made the requested for the increase, from $600 to $850 base rate, which was unanimously approved, at the regular county commission meeting July 1.

It has been since 2016 since the last in- crease, he stated, which is still lower than others in the state by about 50 percent.

The commission board agreed to “a small increase now and then five percent per year for the next five years rather than asking for a massive jump,” said board chairman Chris Hegg.

He noted the hike was due to the in- crease in purchase prices of some of the supplies needed for the ambulance ser- vice, (1500 percent in some cases). And Lawrence explained the operating ex- penses for the ambulance are becoming more than the income,

However, Hegg did say, “Our new am- bulance and upgraded systems across the ambulance service department show our continual commitment to public safety and we want to continue that high caliber.”

Another issue on the commission July 1 agenda was discussion of moving for- ward with garbage service pickup at Walker Lake.

Hegg said, “A great idea has matured from what we have been struggling with to what we believe will finally provide ongoing services to the town. Travel costs were one issue, equipment and man- power another.”

On a third matter, commissioners de- cided they will hold over and continue to discuss ways to look for solutions to the tight budget constraints being felt by the county building department

Hegg said, “It is the board’s intention to continue to improve the department’s services including code enforcement and compliance to the building code.”