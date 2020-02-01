10 Years Ago
- Kids At Risk Rescue Squad- KARRS was designed to help at risk youth in the Mineral County area. Areas of emphasis include reducing the number of high school dropouts, reducing the epidemic of substance abuse, emphasizing success in the classroom and providing suicide intervention/prevention training. KARRS has also been instrumental in developing resources for youth in crisis. KARRS addresses at risk behaviors by creating and funding programs for local youth and by providing educational opportunities for the community at large.
- Health Concerns for Mineral CountyWanda Nixon, Mineral County Public Health Officer, had been notified by the Hawthorne Utilities Department that people were throwing away their used needles in their household trash. One of the county employees was stuck by one of these needles and this presented a tremendous health concern. Both the health officer and the Hawthorne Utilities crews asked that people disposed of their needles in a safe and secure manner. This included disposing of all needles or sharps in an appropriate sharps container. They would like to remind everyone to not overfill these containers and to take them to the Mineral County Community Health Nurses Office or Mt. Grant General Hospital for proper disposal.
20 Years Ago
- Nominations Were Sought for Citizens of the Year-The Mineral County Chamber of Commerce was proud to present its 17th annual Citizens of the Year program. This year the banquet will be held on the second Saturday of February at The El Capitan Resort Casino. Tickets were $12 which included a buffet dinner. Nomination forms for this event were available to be filled out for the following categories: Female Citizen of the Year, Male Citizen of the Year, Youth Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Service Organization of the Year and Business of the Year.
30 Years Ago
- National Read-A-Thon Prize Won by Former Hawthorne Girl- Jessica Hearrell, a former student at Hawthorne Elementary School, was a national winner in a reading contest and placed second in the State of Illinois competition in the read-a-thon. The daughter of Lou and Cindy Hearrell of Moline, Ill., Jessica read 115 books and raised $56.50 to combat illiteracy in Walden-books Team Readers Read-A-Thon program. She received a $100 gift certificate and second place award for the State of Illinois for placing second to a 13-year old girl. Jessica, whose hobbies are reading and art, said she kept herself busy reading books she bought or borrowed from the library. She credits her reading skill and desire to read to her mother and to her teachers at Hawthorne Elementary School.
- New Books at Library- A total of 126 books were added to the shelves of the libraries of Mineral County during the past month. Among the fiction books added were Celebration, Oklahoma and Oregon Legacy by Ross. Some of the non -fiction books are Step By Step Guide to Photography, When You Paint: A Complete Guide, Exodus Revisited, Energy Management, Learning to Pitch Softball and many others.
40 Years Ago
- Water Source Acquired By Town of Mina- The Board of Mineral County Commissioners announced the acquisition of Railroad Springs at Mina. Negotiations with Southern Pacific Railroad Company have been under way for a year. The deal was completed recently with the receipt of a deed after a payment of $6,200. The cooperation of Southern Pacific and the commissioners insures a supple of water for future use of Mina residents.
50 Years Ago
- LeBeau Wins Boxing Bout On University Card- The University of Nevada boxing team scored a 6-2 victory over the 12th Naval District Mitt Slingers in a match at Reno. Steve LeBeau, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl LeBeau of Hawthorne, fought in the 180-pound class for Nevada and scored a second round technical knockout over Sailor George Thornton. Steve is a freshman at Nevada.
- Don’t Carry Guns in Personal Car If Leaving State- If you move out of state (permanently, and not just on a hunting trip) you cannot transport your guns across the state line in your personal car. You may consign them to the common carrier moving household goods. However, many commercial movers will not accept guns and ammo. In that case, you can turn your guns over to a local dealer holding a federal firearms license, and have him ship the guns to a dealer in the state to which you are moving.
60 Years Ago
- Have You Seen?- The ice on the community swimming pool which is very dangerous for many youngsters to walk on although they insist on climbing the fence to do so. This ice is very dangerous because of the constantly circulating water which thins the ice irregularly.
- Arrest 16-Year Old Youth for Frequent “Borrowing” of Car- Arrest of a 16-year old youth is believed to have solved a series of “short trip” automobile thefts that proved a nuisance to local residents as well as to officers over a period of months. Sheriff Sanderson said the youth has admitted “borrowing” many local vehicles and abandoning them after driving from one part of town to another. He was engaged in this practice at the time he was arrested. It was while investigating the break-in of Miles Buick Co., that Sheriff Sanderson and deputies came upon the youth west of town. The boy sought to outrun officers by making a quick turn on a desert road and driving to Lakeview. There, because of ice and snow on the streets, the youth almost struck several children playing.
70 Years Ago
- State Officials Were Visitors in Hawthorne- Two state officials visited Hawthorne. Ned Turner, clerk of the state supreme court, called on friends here on his return home this week from Las Vegas. A.E. “Art” Bernard, state mine inspector also visited here en route to southern Nevada mining camps on a mine inspection tour.
- Hawthorne Residents Invited to Join Fallon Concert Association- Formation of a community concert association was taking place in Fallon and an effort was made to interest at least 25 residents in the Hawthorne area to join the association. Memberships in the association entitled the holders to attend the series of three concerts planned in Fallon. An effort was to be made to extend the privileges to include the Reno Community Concerts as well.
80 Years Ago
- Slot Machine Robbery Here Sunday Morning- The Rex Club, opened in Hawthorne less than two weeks ago, was the scene of a robbery at an early hour Sunday morning, according to the sheriff and to date no one connected with burglary has been apprehended. The report on the burglary states that the building was entered at an early hour by one or more persons who, failing in an attempt to remove three slot machines from the premises, broke the jackpot container on each of the three machines and obtained approximately forty dollars.
90 Years Ago
- Buildings Going Up- J. F. “Mac” McLaughlin, proprietor of the highway service station is doing his share in assisting Hawthorne in its accommodation problem. “Mac” has practically completed the large addition to his house in the rear of the service station and when finished it will contain three large rooms that are to be rented as one-room apartments according to the owner. The structure is almost complete now and should be ready for occupancy within a very short time.