Mineral County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. of a proposed rate increase for Hawthorne Water System, sewer operations, garbage department and the Mina/Luning Water Systems.

A copy of the proposed rate increase can be obtained from Hawthorne Utilities Office, located at 395 E Street.

The proposed rate increase is to provide revenue to “maintain viable working departments within the utility departments.”