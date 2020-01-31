Merry Joyce Gonzales

Merry Joyce Gonzales, age 67 of Schurz, Nevada, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Fallon, Nevada. She was born on December 23, 1952 in Schurz, Nevada.

Merry was a long time resident of both Hawthorne and Schurz, Nevada. She attended Mineral County High School graduating June 6, 1977. After graduating she continued her education in the field of cosmetology. She enjoyed working as a hairdresser for many years at, The Beauty Box, 5th Street Beauty Salon, and completing her career at P & P Hair Designs.

Merry is survived by her three children, Michael Williams of Fallon, Nevada. Joshua Gonzales and Matthew Gonzales of Schurz, Nevada. Grandchildren; Dominique Williams, Taylor Williams, Airalynn McKellup, Jaydin Warden, Kameran Gonzales, and Richard Gonzales. Brothers, Alfred Williams of Redding, CA, Jack Williams Jr. of Hawthrone, NV and sister Lornna Brunner of Durand, WI.

She is preceded in death by; her late husband Frankie Gonzales, parents Jack Williams Sr. and Lucille Willams, brothers; Louis Williams III, and Victor Williams, and sister LaVerne DeGelder.

Merry’s funeral service was held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Walker River Paiute Gymnasium in Schurz, Nevada at 12 p.m..