Donna Lea Click Coyne

Donna Lea Click Coyne left this mortal existence peacefully on Jan. 16, 2020, at the age of 78. Born to Henry and Lillian Click in Lone Pine, Calif. on March 7, 1941, Donna moved to Hawthorne circa 1955 with her parents and sister, Carol and brother, Eddy.

Donna graduated from Mineral County High School in 1958 and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from University of Nevada, Reno, where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. In 2012, she joined fellow 1962 graduates at the UNR alumni association’s 50th Golden Reunion Reception.

She worked as an elementary school teacher and was a member of many faith communities, including the Christian Life Center in Fallon. With no biological children, Donna loved and nurtured her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren as if they were her own. Towards the end, as her memory faded, she never forgot how to extend compassionate service and Christlike love to those around her.

Donna is preceded in death by her brother, Edward; her husbands: David Gert, William Coyne and “Doc” Allen Johnson; as well as her step-children: Allen Johnson Junior and Carolyn Ricken. She is survived by her sister Carol; her step-daughter Charlene and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Her joyful, playful and faithful outlook on life is her legacy.

Donna’s funeral and celebration of life will be held Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Hawthorne followed by her burial service in the Hawthorne Cemetery.