Erby Joel Lee

Feb. 27, 1941 – Dec. 25, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Erby Joel Lee announces his passing after a long illness, on Dec. 25, 2019 at the age of 78.

Erby was born to Albert Frank Lee and Rebon Deila Taylor, Feb. 27, 1941, in Ethelsville, Ala. The family moved to Hawthorne when Erby was a young boy. While in Hawthorne, he graduated from Mineral County High School, started a family and started a new career with the Nevada Highway Department. In the mid 1960’s he and his young family relocated to Northeastern Nevada during the initial construction of Interstate 80, working on various projects including the construction of the Carlin Tunnels. After 30 years he retired from the Nevada Department of Transportation as a Resident Engineer (Project Manager). He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, having coffee or tea at local coffee shops, fishing and/or hunting with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren—Jake and Tevin Stephenson.

He is survived by his children: Cynthia and T. James Stephenson, Kevin and Amy Lee, Siblings, Allen (Paula) Lee and Marshall (Jeanne) Lee, of Hawthorne and Luverne (Joe) Lightfoot, of Sparks; grandchildren: Deondre (Saianha), Dallis, Jeremiah and Leo Stephenson and Kassandra, Kynan, and Kendrick Lee and great-grandchildren: Paityn and Kyler Reuther and Khloe Stephenson.