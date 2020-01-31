Greg Zuniga was born Dec. 10, 1956 and died on Jan. 8, 2020. He was 63 years old. Greg was born and raised in Racine, Wis. and was one of eight children born to Jesus and Margaret Zuniga. Greg joined the Marines when he was 17 years old and stayed in service for the next eight years. He began his fire fighting career in the Marine Corps and worked at several different military bases over the next thirty years. Greg retired at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, Calif.

After his retirement, he decided to go back to work which took him all over, working at multiple military bases – clearing runways and other duties. He loved his jobs. Greg raised five children and left behind a wife, Kellie Zuniga; daughter, Crystal Hornby (Bryce); son, Lee Tupper (Monica); stepson, Aaron Isom; stepson, Shawn Isom (Melissa); daughter, Johannah Zuniga and many grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at Assembly of God Church in Hawthorne. There was a potluck immediately following the service.