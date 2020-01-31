Joanna Souza

Joanna Souza, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Reno surrounded by family.

Joanna Souza was born Mary Joanna Perry on Jan. 28, 1932 in Yukon, Okla. In 1942, her family moved to Hawthorne where she lived the rest of her life. Joanna was the daughter of Ira and Ina Perry and sister to Russell Perry. She graduated from Mineral County High School – Class of 1949. Joanna met Manuel Souza soon after her graduation and they were married on Sept. 30, 1951. Joanna and Manuel were married for 48 years before Manuel’s death in 1999. They had four kids: Steven Michael born in 1952, Richard Allen born in 1956, Kathleen Diane born in 1957 and Ronald Wayne born in 1958.

During Joanna’s life she was a member of Queen of the Lake, Rebekah Lodge and Mineral Temple #18, Pythian Sisters. As a Rebekah, Joanna reached the office of President of the Rebekah Assembly, Past Department Association President for the Ladies Auxiliary Patriarchs Militant (LAPM), Past Grand Matriarch for Grand Ladies Encampment Auxiliary (GLEA) and was a lifetime member for 69 years. As a Pythian, Joanna reached the office of Past Supreme Rep and was a lifetime member for 68 years. Joanna also received her Declaration of Chivalry (LAPM) for reviving the Girls Scouts and volunteered as a Mother Advisor for the Rainbow Girls.

Joanna was a stay-at-home mom. She taught her family how to love life. She loved the holidays and having family close. Joanna and Manuel’s love for the youth is a Souza family legacy and continues down through the generations of their family.

In the late 1970’s Joanna started selling Avon. Over the years she won several sales awards with Avon. She made “Presidents Club” and was awarded the coveted Mrs. Albee Figurine, numerous times. Joanna continued her passion with Avon until her passing.

Joanna was preceded in death by her son, Ricky in 1972, her husband, Manuel in 1999 and grandson, Bryan in 2015.

Surviving her in death is son: Steven (Sarah) Souza of Concord, Calif.; daughter, Kathleen (Rockie) Jamison of Sparks; son, Ronald Souza of Hawthorne; granddaughter, Kristal (David) McDowell of Reno; granddaughter-in-law, Teresa Dickson of Sparks; grandson, Andrew (Amy) Dickson of Fallon; grandson, Nicolas (Melissa) Souza of Brentwood, Calif.; granddaughter, Heather (Brian) Engell of Fairfield, Calif.; granddaughter, Megan Souza of Concord, Calif. and 11 great grandchildren.

Joanna Souza was a legend in all aspects of her life and she made a lasting impression on every person that crossed her path. She will be sincerely and deeply missed by all who loved her and had the privilege of knowing her.

Services were held on Jan. 18 at the Community Presbyterian Church in Hawthorne. She lies in peace next to her husband and son at the Hawthorne Cemetery. Joanna requested in lieu of flowers that all donations be made to the Pythian Youth Foundation, c/o Susan Siegmann 6831 E. Kentucky Ave Anaheim, CA 92807