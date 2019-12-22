On Dec. 3, the Mineral Television District No. 1 Board held two public hearing to obtain input from the public relative to increasing the television assessment collected on the tax roll from $25 to $30 effective July 1, 2020. All the public present for the meetings were in favor of the increase. There were no oppositions to the increase present.

Following the second public hearing, the board approved a motion to increase the assessment as recommended.

Mineral Television District No. 1 thanks the public that came out in support of the initiative. It was good to get their opinion in the decision making process. They look forward to providing “over the air” TV into the future years.