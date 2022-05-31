The Churchill County public health department is hosting a community meeting in Hawthorne on Tuesday, June 7 to gather input on the Central Nevada Health District being formed. Held at the USO building on 932 E Street at 5:30 p.m., local public health officials are interested in meeting Mineral County residents and hearing what services they’d like to see offered in this part of rural Nevada.

The discussion will be around the topics: What is public health? What can a local health department do for you? What services that a local health department performs do you want to see in your area?

Other counties that would be a part of the proposed Central Nevada Health District include Pershing, Churchill, and Eureka; most other counties other than Washoe and Clark are covered by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The idea to form a rural public health district was first introduced in early January when the Churchill County health department took over the covid testing and vaccination process for Mineral County to provide better health access for rural Nevadans.

This June 7 community meeting is hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine’s Office of Statewide Initiatives as well as Churchill County, who are the primary organizations taking the lead on forming the Central Nevada Health District.

If you have any questions or comments about the proposal about the formation of the Central Nevada Health District, contact Churchill County Social Services Director Shannon Ernst at (775) 315-3136 or Office of Statewide Initiatives’ Marena Works at (775) 315-3136.

Covid Vaccine and Testing Opportunities in June

Churchill County Health and Mineral County are continuing to work together to provide vaccine and testing events. Anyone ages five and older (kids must have parental consent) may still receive the vaccine; Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson immunizations are available at all clinics.

Covid rapid and PCR tests are also still available for Mineral County residents. If you have your own rapid test and your results need to be verified by a public official, Churchill County officials can run the test for you if it is unopened. Test results may take several days to get back.

You do not need an appointment to attend a testing or vaccine clinic. The next clinics will be held on Thursday, June 9 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 30 from 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Hawthorne Fire Department.

Covid testing appointments can be made on June 2, 6-8, 13-16, 20-23 and 27-29; call (775)699-4119 to schedule.