Photo Courtesy/Jason Cardenas

Mineral County’s Ethan Nelms looks to pass during tournament action in the Serpent Classic last week in Hawthorne. The boys finished the weekend with a record of 4-1.

The Mineral County High boys and girls basketball teams picked up right where they left off last season, both opening the year with four wins at the annual Serpent Classic tournament last week in Hawthorne.

After a 52-46 loss to Spring Mountain to open the tourney Thursday, the boys ripped off four straight wins to finish the weekend 4-1. Mineral County was able to fend off a feisty Battle Mountain team in Friday’s morning game to pick up a 53- 46 win, and followed that up with a 53-9 route over Pershing County in the nightcap.

On Saturday the Serpents took care of Sierra Lutheran 52-40 in the morning and finished the tournament later in the afternoon with a thrilling 56-54 win against Yerington.

Photo Courtesy

Jason Cardenas Perla Gutierrez drives to the hoop during a 45-41 loss to Pershing County Friday. It was the only loss of the tournament for the Serpent girls who finished the tournament 4-1 overall.

The defending state champion Mineral County girls had little problem with Sierra Lutheran in its opener on Thursday, coming away with a 50-19 win to get their season underway. Pershing County handed the Serpents their only loss Friday morning as they squeaked past the host team 45-41, but they rebounded later in the day with a 56-22 win against Virginia City.

The final day of action saw the Serpents rally from six down to start the fourth quarter and force overtime before knocking off Battle Mountain 58-53. A win over Bishop in the final game gave the Serpents its fourth win as they finished the tournament 4-1.

Both teams are back in action this weekend in Virginia City for the annual Comstock Classic tournament.