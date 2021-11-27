Coach Phillip Jaramillo said after a few days of reflecting on the football playoff loss to Eureka. “It hurts to know the season is over.” The Serpents finished 3-5.

He said, “The first round of the playoffs we played a tough Eureka team that was solid all around. I felt we had a real chance to advance to the next round, we had a great week of practice, the confidence and excitement was all there, just did not go our way.”

He continued, “I felt our defense played the Vandals tough. I know they will feel that game for a few days as it was definitely a physical game.”

Unofficial stats for the Serpents season show them having rushed for 1,519 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Leading ground gainers for the team were Ryan Jaramillo 417 yards and six touchdowns, Martin Waggoner, Jr. 374 yards, four touchdowns and Cade Torres, 475 yards and five touchdowns.

At quarterback, Jaramillo passed for 541 yards on 32 of 100 attempts, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Leading receivers were Devayne Isom 19 receptions, 285 yards and three touchdowns. Preston Larramendy caught nine passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns and Torres had eight receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively for Mineral County, Isom was the team leader with 103 tackles. Jaramillo had 65, Waggoner 65 and Nicolus Davis 62.

Coach Jaramillo said, “I truly can’t wait ‘til next year with the young guys coming up along with this year’s freshmen and sophomores. I believe we can advance further into the playoffs with the talent we have!”

Jaramillo gave thanks for “all the support we had this year and a huge thank you to the Booster Club, Kenny Bostic Foundation and everybody who donated to the bake sale which made almost a thousand dollars to help sponsor our trip it truly gave these guys a chance to bond and share a great experience THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!”