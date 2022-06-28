Late afternoon on June 9, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals at their residences in Hawthorne, obtaining a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and more. At the house on 342 F Street, 27-yrold Cody Regusci and 33-yrold Sheila O’Sullivan were charged with the following crimes:

Trafficking of a scheduled I controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a scheduled I controlled substance for sale (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a scheduled I controlled substance for sale (Heroin)

Possession of a scheduled I controlled substance (Psilocybin Mushrooms)

Possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance (Alprazolam)

Possession of a scheduled III controlled substance (Suboxone)

Possession of marijuana over one ounce

Possession of dangerous drug without a prescription (Methocarbamol)

Operating or maintaining of place for unlawful sale, gift or use of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Allowing children to be present during the commission of certain crimes

The two were caught with: 205.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine; 18.8 grams of heroin; 6.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; 22 pills of Alprazolam; 23 packs of Suboxone; 2 pills of Methocarbamol; and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Over in the home of 48-year-old Tamrah Regusci on 619 J Street Space #22, Mineral County police found 30.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine and more drug paraphernalia. Valdez was thus charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a controlled substance for sale (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a controlled substance not for sale (Methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating or maintaining of place for unlawful sale, gift or use of controlled substance

All these individuals have had multiple arrests in their pasts, but if convicted of these particular crimes they could spend up to 10 years to the rest of their lifetime in prison.

When asked if these drug arrests could possibly be linked to a larger syndicate, Mineral County Undersheriff Bill Ferguson replies, “This is just another piece to the puzzle and we don’t have any control of what happens outside of our jurisdiction, but luckily we got a half a pound of meth off the streets before it could end up in the hands of Hawthorne residents.”

Additional Details of the June 6 Fatal Crash on US-95

On Monday, June 6 at 2:40 a.m., 37-year-old Missouri resident Jeffrey Neal was driving his gray Ford Taurus on US-95 and did not negotiate a curve at mile marker 58, drifting into the southbound lane and crashing into a white Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic, 66-year-old Yerington resident Dale Thomas Galantuomini died at the scene, while Neal (who was not wearing a seatbelt) was care flighted to Reno.

Neal was arrested on June 10th and booked into the Mineral County jail for a DUI causing death, driving on the wrong side of the road, and other charges. This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command West’s 33rd fatal crash for 2022.