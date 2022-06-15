Ellen Del Porto Waggoner, age 71, who lived in Smith, Nevada, passed away November 28, 2021. She was born Ellen Teresa Del Porto on January 23, 1950 in Hawthorne, NV to Daniel Joseph and Rose Bachman Del Porto. The family moved to Yerington, NV in 1956 and Ellen graduated from Yerington High in 1968 and went on to LDS Secretarial School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ellen married Stanley Robert Waggoner who after many happy years passed away August 17, 2005. Then Ellen moved to Smith, NV where she lived 13 years with Lloyd Giovacchini, who predeceased her on June 25, 2021.

Ellen’s parents predeceased her in death in Yerington, NV. Her father passed in January of 2002 and her mother passed in June of 2001. Ellen is survived by her siblings who are Marilyn Chisholm, (Dave), of Silverdale, WA, Daniel Del Porto, Jr. (Cherryl) of Yerington, NV, Frank Del Porto of Yerington, NV, Thomas Del Porto (Sarah) of Monument, CO, and John Del Porto (Christine) of Kaysville, UT. and Bob’s daughter Bobbi McAlexander (Bruce) of Craig, CO.

Ellen was a doting aunt to many nieces and nephews and a stepgrandmother to several others all of whom she cherished and spoiled to their delight, with celebratory and creative birthday cakes and fun gifts for all occasions, including Christmas.

Arrangements have been provided by the Smith Family Funeral Home, Fallon, NV.

Services and a celebration of Ellen’s life will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church located at 11 NV-338 Smith, NV 89430 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 22, 2022. A reception will follow at the Church. Father Jesus Ballesteros will preside.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. (diabetes.org)