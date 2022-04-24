By Cmdr. Courtney Hillson

U.S. Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday traveled to Fallon last week to meet with tribal and local government leaders and visited Naval Air Station Fallon.

Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/U.S. Navy

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, center meets with local tribal leaders at Naval Air Station Fallon. Gilday met separately with local government and tribal leaders from the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe, Walker River Paiute Tribe, and Yomba Shoshone Tribe and discussed modernization and expansion efforts for the Fallon Range Training Complex (FRTC).

Gilday expressed the Navy’s commitment toward working together with Department of the Interior (DOI), State of Nevada, counties and Nevada tribes.

“We are committed to listening and working with all stakeholders — this is a critical modernization for our Navy and our nation,” Gilday said. “The Navy continues to work closely without tribal partners in Northern Nevada to address concerns associated with the FRTC modernization.”

Gilday highlighted the importance of tactical aviation readiness and improved ground forces training.

“During this time of strategic competition, we need to give aviators and SEALs realistic training to ensure we are ready to fight and win when called upon,” Gilday said. “We can accomplish this while honoring culture and traditions, while also protecting the environment and the health and safety of the community.”

Prior to the meetings with tribal and local government leaders, CNO and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith visited NAS Fallon together, where they met with sailors, visited the base and observed training.

There they saw first-hand how NAS Fallon increases fleet and sailor readiness.

They toured Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) where Gilday visited with sailors and received updates about F/A-18C/D Hornets, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, E/A-18G Growlers, F-16 Fighting Falcons and MH-60S Seahawk helicopter squadrons.

NAWDC provides service to aircrews, squadrons and air wings throughout the Navy through flight training, academic instructional classes, and direct operational and intelligence support. The command consists of more than 120 officers, 140 enlisted and 50 contract personnel.

The trip to Fallon also provided CNO an opportunity to discuss his call to action for every Navy leader to “Get Real and Get Better” by applying Navy-proven leadership and problem-solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance.

“The essential element is fostering a warfighting ecosystem — a culture — that assesses, corrects, and innovates better than the opposition,” Gilday said. “We have no room for complacency. Your command must be ready, from basic fundamentals to the most challenging high-end warfighting maneuvers. Provide our adversaries no vulnerability to exploit.”

The aviation and surface communities are embracing this as they conduct integrated training opportunities and practice high-end warfighting tactics.

NAS Fallon hosts surface Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) who have a significant role in fleet integration between Carrier Air Wings and Carrier Strike Groups. Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, co-owns the Integrated Air Defense Course (IADC), which is presented in conjunction with NAWDC.

NAS Fallon and the FRTC is the nation’s premier training environment comprised of airspace and challenging ranges. For more than 70 years, Fallon has enabled aviators to learn critical skills and tactics that give us an advantage