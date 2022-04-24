April 1, 1941 – April 7, 2022

Nancy A. Wilson, 81, beloved wife of the late, Ronald M. Wilson of Walker Lake, Nevada, lost her battle to cancer when our Lord took her home the afternoon of April, 7, 2022. Nancy was an April Fool’s Baby born on April 1, 1941 to Francis (Frank) and Martha Webber in Detroit, Michigan, the third born of four children. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Frank “Sonny” Webber and sisters, Rosemarie “Mimi” (Bud) Hawkes and Joanie Long.

Nancy met the love of her life, and husband of 57 years, Ron Wilson when he was home on leave in 1962 and they were later married in Cheboygan, Michigan in 1963 and she became an instant Navy wife. Nancy (and Ron) made Fallon NV their home for 30 years raising their 2 daughters. Nancy (and Ron) owned and operated several gunsmithing and gun shops including Circle Spear Sporting Goods and Gunsmithing in Fallon. Nancy retired from the Navy Exchange (Mini Mart) at NAS Fallon then moved to Walker Lake and began traveling the United States/ Canada by RV in 2002 where she and Ron met many great people and friends in the Escapees RV Club.

Nancy was definitely the “life of the party” but also a caring and loving mother and a true friend to many! She was known for collecting her beloved angel figurines. She also enjoyed sitting on her deck with a beer or a coffee while watching the peaceful scenery of Walker Lake. Nancy was a kind and loving soul and had quite the impact on her family, friends, and community due to her sunny disposition and positive energy.

Nancy was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary in Hawthorne NV (VFW Post #2313), lifetime Escapees RV Club Member (SKP# 67039), Elks USA in Hawthorne NV (Lodge #1704) and the Arizona Historical Society.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Scott) Rose of Spanish Springs NV and Sabrina (Wayne) Sjolander of Redmond OR; grandchildren, Stacie (Weston) Buck of Enumclaw WA, Justin (Corinna) Rose of Sparks NV, Andrew Michael of Los Angeles CA and Samantha Michael of Albany OR; step grandchildren, Ethan Sjolander and Nolan Sjolander both of Albany OR; great grandchildren, Brielle Buck of Enumclaw WA and a great grand baby of Sparks NV who is due the end of July; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews of Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. Nancy will be greatly missed by her family, her faithful companion dog Freddie, or as she called him “her shadow”, also her Walker Lake/Wagon West RV Park (Brenda AZ) “senior family” and her many friends. Her family deeply grieves her loss, but they take comfort in knowing that Ron and Nancy are together again.

Viewing and Funeral Services were held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Walton’s Funeral Home Sparks, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks NV 89431 with Pastor Weston Buck officiating (from Mt. Rainer Christian Center, Enumclaw, WA) and will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2 p.m., Interment at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley NV 89408. There will be a celebration of life reception after each service with the location to be announced at the ceremonies. The family requests, in lieu of sending flowers, plants are preferred.