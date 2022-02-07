Courtesy photo

The winners from the local large contest of the annual Elko shoot travel to Austin, Nevada for the district contest. Hawthorne Elks Lodge 1704 completed in the hoop shoot contest against Ely, Nevada Elks Lodge # 1469.

Local winners from the district contest from Lodge # 1704 are pictured, Lily Johnson 8-9 year old girls and Quentin Isom 11-12 year old boys.

On February 12, 2022 all district winners will meet in Hawthorne, Nevada to compete at the state level for all the contests in Nevada. The winners from the state contest will move forward to the completion in regionals.