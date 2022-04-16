New computer stations and dividers were purchased through a grant received by the Mineral County Library.

Mineral County Library is the recipient of an American Rescue Plan grant focusing on Promoting Safer Workspaces. Funds for this project (ARP-14) were provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), administered by the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records.

This 2021 LSTA grant provided $25,000 in federal funds while purchases with local budget funds of online Ebooks & Eaudiobooks, STEAM to Go kits for children, staff time, and equipment discounts provided a 13% match. This grant helps the library implement public health protocols but also supports library services with equipment that strengthens our programs.

As a result of this generous grant, the library was able to purchase computer workstations and mobile dividers for the public computing area in both the Hawthorne and Mina libraries. The separate stations and dividers provide privacy and act as protection barriers for social distancing. Standing hand sanitizers were also purchased for both libraries and have received regular use by patrons.

Two AWE Learning desktop stations were purchased – Hawthorne added one station to the two existing stations, while Mina received their first station. Each station has two fun ball chairs and a colorful table. The AWE desktops are computer stations which provide learning readiness for young patrons. Since they are not Internet-enabled, there is no risk of online threats to these children as they use this highly engaging literacy service. The stations at the Hawthorne library have been very popular since they were first introduced. Rita Crist, librarian at the Mina library, hopes that this new service at the branch library will prove to be a positive addition.

Come in to see these new offerings and ask for a tour. The staff members at both libraries welcome your visit.