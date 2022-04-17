Dear Editor,

Truth – Treason

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and probably many others in the Trump administration are being looked at for Treason. It seems a lot of American citizens don’t know what Treason is, so here it is.

Treason is the crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance. This typically includes acts such as participating in a war against one’s native country, attempting to overthrow its government, spying on its military, its diplomats or its secret services for a hostile and foreign power, or attempting to kill its head of state. A person who commits Treason is known as a Traitor. Treason also includes anyone organizing, joining or affiliating with a group that encourages overthrowing the government. A coup or attempted coup is the sudden removal or displacement of authority that takes place outside the bounds of the law, also Treason. Taking over a country by illegally manipulating the vote is also Treason. Of all of those that have been found guilty of Treason in the US, five were executed. One was executed for tearing down an American flag during the Civil War.

This investigation could take a long time and a lot of the Republican party could be in big trouble. This investigation and future elections could do some real good for our political parties and Congress so look closely at who you’re going to vote for. “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is a duck.”

Bud Twilling • Hawthorne