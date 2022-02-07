1A Central League leader Mineral County (13-4, 6-0) stayed ahead of Pahranagat Valley (17-4, 5-1) over the weekend as they topped Round Mountain 48-38 on the Knights home court.

Coach Pete Summerbell said, “The team survived a very poor shooting night and Round Mountain, for being only 1-6 and 3-11, played very well.”

Referring to poor shooting for the Serpents, Summerbell meant they were going with the long ball too much and came up just 2-for-29 from behind the arc, “and didn’t do very well under the basket either,” he said.

Starting senior Isaac Torres was not at the game. In the meantime, DeVayne Isom led the team with 14 points, six assists, and 11 steals. Tucker Johnson was tough on the boards with 21 rebounds, 11 blocked shots and nine, making him just one point shy of having a triple-double. Andre White had 9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. The team had a total of 23 steals.

Summerbell said the game scheduled in Tonopah on Saturday, Jan. 29 was canceled because there were no officials for the game, but has been attentively rescheduled for Tuesday Feb. 15, which will be after the regular season finale with Beatty in Hawthorne on Feb. 12.

The Serpents will make an important road trip this weekend as they will play a very tough Alamo team on Friday and then play Lund on Saturday who have been very competitive on both the boys and girls teams.

It will be a tough contest for the boys as the Serpents beat the Panthers 59-50 on Jan. 14 in Hawthorne. MCHS has beaten the Panthers the last two games and six of the last seven.

Summerbell said the results will have a definite impact on the seeding for the 1A Central Divisional playoffs in Tonopah Feb. 18-19.

For the girls team, coach Amanda Jones has done the best she could with a young, inexperienced team. The Lady Serpents (1-13, 0-6) lost at Round Mountain last Friday, 54-30. Lexi Inman and Hayle Dalton were team high, both with 8 points. The Knights had two girls with 13 points apiece, Karlie Young and Brooklyn Hanks.

Now the girls, like the boys, have two tough road games this week also. First, at league leader Pahranagat Valley (15-6, 7-0), and at second place Lund (6-6. 5-2) on Saturday.

Mineral County concludes the league season Feb. 12 as they host Beatty then have the makeup game at Tonopah Feb. 15.

The 1A Central tournament will be held that weekend, Feb. 18-19 at Tonopah, but the Lady Serpents will not likely make the field this year.