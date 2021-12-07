Mike McNeill of the Mineral County Convention and Tourism Authority reported they have received a $10,000 grant from the Nevada Commission on Tourism to do advertising in the spring.

He said the Mineral County Tourism Authority has a matching amount of $10,000.

He brought the information before the County Commissioner Board at their Nov. 17 meeting that “a TV station media agency requires payment in advance and we need to ask the board for authority.” “However,” he added, “We have negotiated better terms in that we only have to pay $15,000 up front and then $5,000 later in the spring when the project is wrapping up.”

In December of 2020, the MCCTA ran two different COVID safety messaging TV PSA ads telling tourists how easy it is to social distance while having a great time here.

McNeill said they keep getting additional grants and he expected to receive another $10,000 in early January.

Commissioner Curtis Schlepp made the motion to accept the request for payment which was approved unanimously.