Lyon County: Threatened Well Site Checked; No Problems Found

YERINGTON — Lyon County officials say investigators found no sign of tampering or contamination after a threat was made regarding a water well in the Dayton area.

Officials said the the Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada National Guard were called in after the county Utilities Department on Tuesday found a note “that threatened the sanctity” of the well site.

According to a statement released by County Manager Jeffery Page, a National Guard support team “”took samples and verified that the well site had not been compromised.”

Page’s statement said the threatened well site had been shut down earlier this year and there was no threat of contamination to the water system.

Page said the investigation was continuing.

UNR Promoting Free-Tuition for Low-Income Students

RENO — The University of Nevada, Reno is reaching out to prospective students about financial aid opportunities for lower income families.

School officials hosted a news conference Thursday with students who have received free tuition, fees and books from the Nevada Guarantee program.

Shannon Ellis, UNR’s vice president of student services, says about 10,000 students have participated in the program over the past 10 years.

About 3,000 currently are benefiting from the aid available to students of all majors for each of their four years in school.

Ellis says about 30 percent of high school students in Nevada currently qualify for the program.

Eligible students must be in good standing with at least a 2.0 grade point average and come from a Nevada household with an annual income of $50,000 or less.