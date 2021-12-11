From the MCIN Archives
10 Years Ago
- This Veteran’s Day, the VFW Post of Hawthorne held a special celebration for a fallen comrade. Not your normal soldier – yet man’s best friend. Those that knew him, just called him, Beny.
- Leather jackets, Harley Davidson’s and…Winnie the Pooh? Sounds like a strange combination, but not on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 when members of the Iron Nation marked their 3rd annual toy run to collect toys for the children of Mineral County. The items were donated to CAHS who will help distribute them to those in need.
- To restore sage grouse habitat, improve timber stand health, and reduce forest fuels, the Bridgeport Range District began pile burning in the areas of China Camp, 15 miles northeast of Bridgeport in Mineral County, and Mill Canyon, 5 miles south of Walker, Calif., on the west side of Highway 395.
20 Years Ago
- School Board put superintendent Dr. George Bats on administrative Leave. The board voted to discuss the matter in a closed meeting. At times, it was announced that Steve Cook, principal of the Hawthorne Elementary/Jr. High would become interim superintendent.
- Junior High students, Allecia Mills and Chris Glover were presented certificates for the October 2001 Elks Lodge Students of the Month. Carmen Ellingson and Gerald Reeves were awarded certificates at the High School from Doy Skidmore.
- Vandals hit several locations during the night of Sunday, November 25. V&S Variety was one of the businesses hit. Damages were estimated between $1,000-$1,300.
30 Years Ago
- Merle Swanson of Mina, who was the winner of 12 straight World Championship Mucking contests, visited the Hawthorne Elementary School and explained his techniques to the 6th grade classes.
- Ralph Van Arsdale, the General Manager of the Candelaria Mine suffered a heart attack and died at his home in Hawthorne.
40 Years Ago
- A patient man was fine $1,100 and given one year ovation for illegally cutting a tree in Inyo National Forest.
- Union representatives negotiated a contract for employees for Day & Zimmerman/ Basil rejected the company’s proposal for 6.2% increase. The union called for a $5 hour across the board increase and a 15% increase schedule for the following year.
- At the conclusion of a two-day trial, I thought a poor man was found guilty of the provisions of the new law making it feel I need to drive under the influence when having been previously convicted to two prior similar offence’s within the last five years.
50 Years Ago
- A federal grant was obtained for purchasing an ambulance for Hawthorne.
- A man who kidnapped a 17-year-old girl in Babbitt was arrested in Canada and was sentenced to zero 7 1/2 years in prison in Canada on charges of receiving stolen property in the US Army was it at $268.50 per month.
60 Years Ago
- William J. Verling succeeded Carl Barnes as manager of the local Creidt Union.
- Independent News published special section commemoration Golden Anniversary, 1911-1961.
70 Years Ago
- Bulbar polio attack proved fatal to Schulyer C. Schaaf.
- Double sessions for six classes were necessary during construction of the new school.
80 Years Ago
- A new record of 1,200 license were still in Mineral County.
- LDS Church acquire two lights on eighth Street and made plans to erect a chapel.
- The highest temperature of the week was 40 above zero; lowest was 15.
90 Years Ago
- T. O. McKinnon, owner of Mina Garage in Mina, became Oldsmobile dealer in Mineral County.
- Jacqueline Eckley of Mina and Carl Connelly of Hawthorne, lifelong residents of Mineral County, were married by the Rev. Brewster Adamsat his home in Reno.
- State and Labor Commissioner Bill Royle was injured in an automobile accident. He and two man riding with him were treated for injuries by Dr. D. A. Smith and after remaining overnight in Mina were taken by train the next day to Tonopah where are they were placed in the Mina Hospital.
- Six companies contractor in the construction of Boulder Dam, sought a count injunction to prevent Nevada State Mine Inspection from exercising authority over working conditions in the tunnel miners were employed.
- Clark County Assessor F. C. DeVinney was endeavoring to collect $6,850 in taxes on $203,367 valuation of equipment owned by contractors at Boulder Dam who questioned authority of Clark County to collect taxes on a federal reservation.
- More drugs were being used in the nation, and in Nevada too according to U. S. Marshal J. H. Fulton. Morphine was the most widely used narcotic with the exception of the Oriental population which preferred a derivative of opium.