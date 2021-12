Dog licenses now available for 2022

We are now selling Mineral County Dog Licenses for 2022. The fees are as follows: any neutered or spayed dog – $3, unneutered male dog – $5, unspayed female dog – $7.50.

We will be holding office hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Mineral County Animal Shelter, 10th and Armory in Hawthorne. Please bring proof of current rabies vaccination.