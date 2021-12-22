Marking 14 years in county government, Mineral County Clerk/Treasurer Chris Nepper has resigned and will be moving to Salt Lake City for a position there, “but not in government,” he said.

Nepper, a Hawthorne native, has been involved with the county since 2007 beginning in the Assessor’s office and became Clerk/Treasurer in 2015.

He said he posted his resignation the first of the month and the board of County Commissioners is to review letters of interest and application at their meeting Dec. 15, with hopes of being able to appoint a successor at that time.

Nepper’s last day as Clerk/ Treasurer will be Jan. 2, 2022.