“Sagebrush to Sandstone: A Humanities Guide to Outdoor Nevada.” has been published recently by the group Nevada Humanities.

Part nature guide, part poetry book, and part workbook, Sagebrush to Sandstone: A Humanities Guide to Outdoor Nevada includes poems by writers from around the state paired with illustrations depicting Nevada’s natural beauty.

Sagebrush to Sandstone: A Humanities Guide to Outdoor Nevada is part of Nevada Reads, which is a statewide reading program of Nevada Humanities. Designed to complement the Nevada Reads 2021 theme of “Cultivating Environmental Literacy,” the guide is intended to move people outdoors as they explore the world around them and find new connections between the sciences and humanities.

The guide book is available in limited edition print copies while supplies last and to everyone online as a free downloadable digital copy at the Nevada Humanities website at: nevadahumanities.org/sagebrush-to-sandstone.

“The great thing about Sagebrush to Sandstone is that it brings together two of Nevada’s most vital resources—nature and literature,” said Scott Dickensheets who co-edited Sagebrush to Sandstone. “Many residents might not realize how richly endowed the state is in both, and how long, varied, and fruitful the interplay between them has been. Hopefully this workbook will prompt them to explore each more deeply. That’s exactly the effect it had on me.”

The press release invites interested readers to visit www.nevadahumanities.org for more information about this publication, Nevada Reads, and future Nevada Reads programming inspired by Sagebrush to Sandstone.

Nevada Humanities is one of 56 independent, nonprofit state and territorial humanities councils affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. With offices in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada Humanities creates public programs and supports public projects statewide that define the Nevada experience and facilitate the exploration of issues that matter to the people of Nevada and their communities.