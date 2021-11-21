From the MCIN archives

10 Years Ago

• Entering the final game of the season, the Serpents fell to Coleville, 46-30.

• The Mineral County High School volleyball team faced it’s final test of the regular season last weekend when they traveled to Coleville and took on the Wolves in a game where both teams were trying to build momentum heading into the postseason.

20 Years Ago

• Richard Metts, literally, was handed the reins to the El Captain as he was appointed general manager. He moved to Hawthorne with his wife and states, “I’m looking forward to being a part of the community.”

• Family and close friends of the late Jack Bott were in attendance last Saturday afternoon at the dedication of the memorial marker placed at Lions Park in honor of Jack. “We have gathered here this afternoon to honor the memorial of our friend and fellow Lyon, Ian H. Bott. He was better known to most of us as Jack and to many of his former employees and customers at the Golden Key Drug Store, as affectionately, Mr. B.”

30 Years Ago

• Vandals sabotaged the wildlife guzzler that was constructed by Mineral County Sportsmans and other volunteers in the Excelsior Range. A total of 1700 gallons of available water was lost because of this vandalism.

• James Scott of Hawthorne was shown in a picture displaying a huge 90 pound Halibut he caught while fishing in Seward Bay, Alaska.

• Plans were completed for the annual Elks charity dinner and dance to be held at the local Elks Lodge.

40 Years Ago

• The Lucky Boy Mine water dispute was still being argued in the local district court.

• The Mina Town Citizen Advisory Council agenda included discussion on the purchase of a fire truck and rules, regulations and nominations for vacancy and election.

• The Forensic and Debate team from MCHS Took first place in the Reno meet. Members of the team were Sue Smith, Juan Villarreal, Sue Douthit, Lourie Wallis, Audrey Johnson, David Chase and Andre Molyneaux.

50 Years Ago

• A float entered in the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City by the Mineral County High School Junior class won first place for community entry and the Governor revolving trophy.

• A breathalyzer was placed in operation at the county sheriff’s office.

• The Serpents lost to Fallon in a hard fought football game.

60 Years Ago

• A fire that virtually destroyed a residence in Hawthorne on October 24 took the life of Richard (Bob) Young, 82-year old resident of this community who has made his home in Mineral County for more than 53 years. The residence was located just two doors north of the Independent News Office on D Street.

• The Serpents defeated the Yerington Lions, 26-20 in a thrilling football game played in Hawthorne.

• Kennametal, Inc. and Mineral County reached an agreement to extend the county power line to the Nevada Scheelite part of the county.

70 Years Ago

• Mr. and Mrs. Paul Beausejour of Babbitt were injured when their car overturned to avoid hitting a coyote on the highway about 10 miles north of Hawthorne on Highway 95.

• Fire damaged the Silver Bar in Hawthorne in an early morning blaze. The interior of the building was damaged and all the bar fixtures, slot machines, music box and other equipment were destroyed. Owners of the bar were Jack Douglass and Louis Benelli of Reno.

• The MCHS Serpents smashed the Bishop Broncos by a score of 19-0 in a football game played on the Bishop field.

80 Years Ago

• Because of the increased activity at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot, Southern Pacific railroad expanded their branch line service between Mina and Hazen to seven days a week.

• Hawthorne held its first Blackout test to protect the area from aerial attacks in case of an emergency in time of war. Several weak spots were revealed in the test that were overcome in other tests that were held.

• Work continued at a fast pace on the new USO Building in Hawthorne.

90 Years Ago

• Dodge Brothers Construction Co. completed a contract to build a highway from Hawthorne 10 1/2 miles north to a point near the Dutch Creek Ranch, and Isbell Construction Co. was nearing completion of its contract to contract to construct the remainder of the new highway from the end of the Dodge job to Schurz, 23.8 miles.

• U.S Senator Tasker L. Oddie and Mrs. Oddie were guests of Commander and Mrs. R.F. Bernard at the naval depot. Senator Oddie, who was recognized as the person whose efforts resulted in Hawthorne being selected as the site for the ammunition depot, said he would continue to advocate adding facilities to be built at the Hawthorne depot.

• Treawell-Yukon suspended mining operations at the South End Mining in Bodie, but retained one crew to operate the pumps to supply water for operation of mills to treat ore from Standard dumps.

• The Golden Key Drug Stove ran a full-page ad in the Hawthorne News to announce the many models of General Electric and Philco radios offered at sale prices.

• Burkham’s Garage was equipped to install factory built Chevrolet heaters in automobiles. Price of $13.50 included installation.

• Eldridge & Hursh clothing store in Fallon informed its Hawthorne customers through a large ad in the Hawthorne News that it was holding a closing out sale and was going out of business.