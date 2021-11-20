Nevadans traveling between Reno and Las Vegas for the holidays can book stress-free holiday travel through Salt Lake Express’ daily bus service between Reno and Las Vegas, funded under an agreement with the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The daily round-trip bus service operated by Salt Lake Express connects Reno with Las Vegas via Fernley and Fallon along U.S. 95 and Interstate 80. The bus picks up from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Centennial Plaza bus terminal in Sparks and offers stops in Fernley, Fallon, Hawthorne, Tonopah, Beatty, Pahrump and McCarran International Airport and South Strip Transit Terminal in Las Vegas.

Ticket pricing and reservations are available at SaltLakeExpress.com or by calling 800-356-9796.

Routes are also offered between Elko and Salt Lake City, Utah and Twin Falls, Idaho.

Since being launched in March, the routes have served thousands of trips with the goal of expanding regional intercity transit and increasing mobility.

The new bus services are part of the approximately $10 million in Federal Transit Administration funds NDOT administers annually to support rural public transportation connecting Nevadans to employment, recreation, medical services and more. Trips are frequently provided from the rural areas to larger urban areas where additional services are offered.

Salt Lake Express currently operates routes through Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana while also interlining with carriers across the United States. They are the largest and most progressive transportation company in this region and travel heavily along the I-15 corridor, as well as many other highways and interstates through these states. They offer routes to many getaway destinations including Jackson, Wyoming, Sun Valley, Idaho, St. George, Utah, Las Vegas, Elko and Reno. Additionally, Salt Lake Express offers package service. For more information about these new routes or Salt Lake Express, contact Kathy Pope, the company relations director, at 208-356-9796, ext. 6120 or at kathy.pope@saltlakeexpress.com.