The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District, will begin selling Christmas tree permits on Monday, November 15. The permit is valid from the date of purchase through December 25.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, visit https://forestproducts.blm.gov/ and search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.

The cost per tree permit is $5.00. Upon purchase of a permit, a map and permit stipulations will be provided. No more than ten permits may be purchased by one individual; the permits are for individual use only. The permit allows the purchaser to cut only a pinyon pine or juniper tree. The cutting of all other tree species is prohibited.

Christmas trees may be harvested on all Carson City District BLM administered lands, primarily in the Pine Nut Mountains between Carson City and Yerington, the Clan Alpine and Desatoya Mountains east of Fallon, and the Excelsior Mountains southeast of Hawthorne. No cutting of Christmas trees within wilderness study areas and to be conscious of not cutting Christmas trees near city/residential areas.

Tree permits can also be purchased in-person at the Consolidated Agencies of Human Services-Hawthorne from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 924 5th St.

Tree cutters should be prepared with warm clothing, first aid kit, extra food and water, heavy rope or chain, shovel and tire chains, in the event of bad road conditions or inclement weather. Some cutting areas may be inaccessible after snowfall, so it is advisable to cut trees early in the season.

In addition, while out cutting your Christmas tree, remember to have your permit, follow all cutting stipulations, and all recommended procedures to prevent wildfires. In addition, stay on existing roads, consult your maps to insure you are on BLM land, and please report any permit violations with as much information as possible (e.g., date, license plate number, detailed location, and directions to area) to the Carson City District Office 775-885-6000.

For more information, please contact Amanda Amar, Carson City BLM Forest Products Manager, at 775-885-6000 or aamar@blm.gov.