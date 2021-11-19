Through a generous donation by the William N. Pennington Foundation, Nevada Rural Hospital Partners is proud to unveil the rollout of the new state-of-the-art Mobile MRI service at Mt. Grant General Hospital. The new unit will provide high-quality, cost-effective MRI services to northern Nevada frontier and rural communities.

“Given our remote, frontier location, having state of the art MRI diagnostic capabilities available in Hawthorne is truly remarkable,” said Hugh Qualls, administrator of Mt. Grant General Hospital. “Residents of West-Central Nevada no longer must travel hundreds of miles for a scan, and we cannot thank the William N. Pennington Foundation enough for their thoughtfulness and generosity.”

In 2020, NRHP was awarded a $1.6 million grant by the William N. Pennington Foundation to purchase the new Mobile MRI system that travels to four northern Nevada NRHP member hospitals:

• Battle Mountain General Hospital – Battle Mountain, Nevada

• Mt. Grant General Hospital – Hawthorne, Nevada

• Pershing General Hospital – Lovelock, Nevada

• South Lyon Medical Center – Yerington, Nevada

The Pennington Foundation was formed by the late William N. Pennington, a gaming industry pioneer and philanthropist; and provides grants to northern Nevada based organizations in the areas of education, community services, health care, and medical research.

“This Mobile MRI provides much needed and important diagnostic care to patients in their own communities,” said Joan Hall, president of Nevada Rural Hospital Partners. “Our mission is to assure the viability of rural healthcare and providing MRI services assists in meeting our mission.”

The Mobile MRI uses a GE SIGNA™ Voyager 1.5 to scan patients and provides an enhanced level of patient comfort while providing the latest in diagnostic imaging technology. Some of the new scanner’s features include:

GE’s proprietary SilentScan technology dramatically reduces scanning noise from an ear-splitting, motorcycle level of 91dB to within 3dB of scan room ambient noise. A wireless music system is also included for additional patient comfort.SIGNA Voyager makes scanning a worry-free experience for patients. The wide Comfort Plus table with low height and open 70cm design allows patients to rest freely while affording easy access and a comfortable scanning experience.GE’s patient-friendly design maximizes comfort and with the wider bore accommodates all types of scans and patient sizes. Feet first imaging option reduces claustrophobia rejection rates by 90%.SIGNA Voyager provides astonishing images with remarkable speed during routine exam slots so the patient spends up to 50% less time in the scanner.

Mt. Grant General Hospital will be formally welcoming the trailer during a ribbon pulling ceremony on Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m.