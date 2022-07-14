On June 14, the Mineral County Building Department released a Notice of Intent for Those Living in Their RVs reminding people that per Mineral County’s Title 17 zoning laws 17.02.110, people living in RVs are not allowed except through specific approval of the planning commission.

“It is my job as the Code Enforcer to notify everyone within the county that this will no longer be allowed without proper approval. I can help you navigate the situation, but I need to hear from you,” the notice states, signed by Building Official Stephanie Flow. Flow told the IndependentNews via voicemail that the ordinance has existed for years, but it has not been enforced.

Off Highway Vehicles

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office could also be cracking down on off highway vehicles being used on Hawthorne’s roads.

On June 29, the Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page a code regarding the use of OHVs in Mineral County, citing this sentence of code in Chapter 10.06: “OHVs may not be used for general transportation within the townships of Mineral County”. There was no further explanation attached to the post.

“Disappointing that it is going to be enforced now. As many rural communities struggle to entice people to visit, turning away the offroad community’s dollars by not allowing them into gas stations, restaurants or stores will have an effect- let alone the many residents that simply use their UTV to grab the mail each day. Responsible use should be the focus more than exclusion,” one person replied to the post.

When asked if there was a problem with people using OHVs on Hawthorne’s streets, Mineral County Undersheriff Bill Ferguson replied, “no”, and refused to comment any further.