Hawthorne Presbyterian Community Church

SUNDAY SERVICES 10:30 a.m.

ADULT SUNDAY SCHOOL 9:30 a.m.

7th and “F” Street, Hawthorne, Nevada

Community Presbyterian Church invites you to worship with us on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at 7th and F Street, Hawthorne, Nevada; or on Linda Young’s Facebook Live.

Scriptures for the day are: 1 Samuel 2:1-10; Psalm 16; Hebrews 10:11-25; and Mark 13:1-37. Elder Gary Funk will present the morning message, “Running Late!” based on Mark 13.

A priestly theme runs through today’s lessons. We first hear the story of Hannah, a faithful woman who went to the Temple to pray for a child. If she found favor with God, she promised to dedicate her son to the Lord’s work, which she did. The psalmist echoes the words of the faithful, rejoicing in all God has done. The writer of Hebrews confesses that Christ is our priest, making the ultimate sacrifice for us and calling us together to love and do good deeds. And Mark recounts Jesus’s fortelling of the end times, when not even the stone buildings will be left standing. Jesus will bring forth a new kind of question, “How might we be faithful?” Mark says: 1-2 “As he was leaving the temple, one o his disciples said to him, “Look, Teacher! What massive stones! What magnificent buildings!” “Do you see all these great buildings?’ replied Jesus, “Not one stone here will be left on another; every one will be thrown down.” As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives opposite the temple, Peter, James, John and Andrew asked him privately, “Tell us, when will these things happen? And what will be the sign that they are all about to be fulfilled?” Jesus said to them: “Watch out that no one deceives you. Many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am he,’ and will deceive many. When you hear of wars and rumors of wars, do not be alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be earthquakes in various places, and famines. These are the beginning of birth pains. 26-37: “At that time men will see the Son of Man coming in clouds with great power and glory. And he will send his angels and gather his elect from the four winds, from the ends of the earth to the ends of the heavens. “Now learn this lesson from the fig tree. As soon as its twigs get tender and its leaves come out, you know that summer is near. Even so, when you see these things happening, you know that it is near, right at the door. I tell you the truth, this generation will certainly not pass away until all these things have happened. Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.” Hear the rest of the story on Sunday.

There will be a Congregational meeting following worship to elect officers. A pot-luck turkey dinner will follow the meeting in the Fellowship Hall.

Gospel for All Nations

Church of God (Seventh Day)

Local Christian Church with International Outreach

588 E Street, P.O. Box 100, Hawthorne, NV 89415

SATURDAYS

10 a.m. Fellowship and Sharing

10:30 a.m. Praise Music for adults and children

11 a.m. Children’s Program ( Bible reading, stories, discussion, movies, songs, and art activities. Snacks available during break.)

11 a.m. Adults Message & Study

Wednesday:

6 p.m. Bible Study / Prophecy Study

Friday

9 a.m. Christian Coffee Circle

10 a.m. Women Group Meeting

First Baptist Church

8th and C Streets

SUNDAY MEETINGS

Church Service @ 11 a.m.

Children’s Sunday School and Sunday Evening Service will resume at a later date

WEEKLY MEETINGS

Men’s Bible Study – Monday @ 6:30 p.m.

Bible Study – Wednesday @ 6:30 p.m.

Come and join us as we study God’s Word and worship our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Oasis Assembly of God

380 J St. Hawthorne

Encounter – 10:30 a.m. Sundays

Prayer – 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Love – Lift – Lead

More information, call 775-945-2775

Bethel Baptist Church

994 B Street

Poster Robert E. Cox

775-945-3772

We Worship God our Heavenly Father

We share the Love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ

We Serve our Community

1st, 2nd. 4th

Sunday 11 a.m. Worship and Praise

3rd Sunday 6 p.m. Evening Worship and Praise

3rd Sunday 11 a.m. Fellowship with First Southern

Sunday School Bible Study 9:30 a.m.

Weekly Meetings

Tuesday 6 p.m.Men’s Bible Study

Tuesday 10 a.m. Womens Bible Study Beginning on September 14, 2021

Thursday 6 p.m. Choir Rehearsal

First Southern Baptist Church of Hawthorne

5th & C St.

945-5512

www.fsbchawthorne.com

You are invited to the following services at First Southern Baptist Church. Come join us in worshiping the Lord Jesus Christ.

11 a.m. Worship Service (child care provided)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday Prayer meeting

“I am the vine, you are the branches. He that abides in me, and I in Him, the same brings forth much fruit: for without me you can do nothing.” John 15:5

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH

Pastor: Rev. Jesus Ballesteros

Welcome to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on the corner of 8th and A Streets. Weekend Mass time is Saturday at 9 a.m.

A Morning Prayer Group meets in the church at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. This is followed by Adult Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. in the parish hall.

Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C.

10th & A Sts., Hawthorne, NV 89415

775-945-5875

Pastor Anthony Corley and First Lady Rose Corley welcome you!

• Sunday School 9: 30 to 11 a.m.

• Morning Worship at 11 a.m.

• Sunday Evening Services – 4 p.m.

• Wednesday Night Bible Studies – 5:30 p.m.

• Friday Night Service – 5:30 p.m.

Attention Women of the Lord

This is a message from the Lord, are we aware that the Holy Spirit is speaking to us?

Are we listening and perceiving what the Lord is saying to us? If so, are we doing what the Holy Spirit is telling us to do and speaking whatever He is telling us to say or going where He tells us to go?

Lord help us to be obedient to your will and your way.

If there is any questions feel free to call, Lorraine Lawson at 775-316-0967.

Macedonia Baptist Church

10th St. and D St., Hawthorne; 775-945-3313

Pastor, Steve Queen

Macedonia is a fundamental independent Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend our services as follows: Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning worship 11 a.m. Sunday evening worship 6 p.m. Wednesday evening bible study and prayer meeting 6 p.m. Sunday school church bus pickup: 9 a.m. transportation is available to all services please call 775-945-3313.

Some of our basic church beliefs are as follows: we believe the whole bible to be the inspired word of God-we believe in the holy trinity: God the father, God the son, and God The Holy Spirit= one god in three persons-we believe in the virgin birth of Jesus Christ- we believe that all men are born sinners who are separated from God- we believe that Christ died for our sins that he might bring us to God- we believe Christ arose from the dead the third day-we believe Jesus Christ will come to Earth again- we believe that salvation comes only by being born again- we believe every born again believer should declare their faith by being baptized which means (immersed in water)- we believe in the eternal security of those born again!

Please come and worship with us as we study verse by verse the life giving word of the living God!

BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH

204 C St.

Lay Leader Mike Hudson

Lay Leader Glenn Bunch

We invite everyone to join us for Bethany Lutheran’s worship service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning at 204 C St. If unable to join in person, you can join us on Facebook at Bethany Lutheran Hawthorne NV. We televise our service on Facebook Live.

On Tuesday’s is Children’s Church from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. We encourage the young to come and learn about Jesus and all the Love He has for the Children. Then a craft time to finish off the hour. We look forward to seeing the children.

May God Bless you all in these troubling times. In God, there is refuge.

Hawthorne Seventh-Day Adventist Church

298 C Street, Hawthorne

You are cordially invited to study and worship with us on Saturdays; 10:45 a.m.

Matthew 5:5 (NASB)

“Blessed are the gentle, for they shall inherit the earth.”

walker lake baptist Church

330 Golden Willow Drive

Pastor Frank Reynolds 945-4696

Come and worship with us at Walker Lake Baptist Church. Sunday School hour starts at 9:45 a.m. for all ages, and our morning worship service begins at 11 a.m.

We are located at 330 Golden Willow Drive, Walker Lake.

Our phone number is 775-945-4696 or 775-530-4467 (pastor’s cell). Please join us as we worship our Lord together.