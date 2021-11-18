County Commissioners selected James Mougakos of Minden from a group of three candidates who applied for the position of Information Technology Specialist for Mineral County.

Mougakos will replace Brett Towe who resigned the position recently due to health reasons.

An official description of the IT person notes that he/or she, uses computers to create, process, store, retrieve and exchange all kinds of electronic data and information. IT is typically used within the context of business operations as opposed to personal or entertainment technologies. Information Technology is considered to be a subset of information and communications technology (ICT).

An information technology system (IT system) is generally an information system, a communications system, or more specifically speaking, a computer system including all hardware, software, and peripheral equipment operated by a limited group of IT users.