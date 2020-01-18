Courtesy Photo

The Hawthorne Elks Lodge 1704 gave away 118 baskets of food on Dec. 21. The baskets included a turkey and a ham to some local residents for the holidays. This was done with many volunteers helping and donations to the lodge to help make this a special holiday season. Hawthorne Elks Lodge would like to thank the following donors who helped make this happen: CAHS office and their wonderful staff; senior housing department; Dr. and Michelle Dow; Ace Hardware; Soroptimist Club; Carol Barton; Big Mike; George Gazaway; Port of Subs; Steve and Debbie Hall; The Catholic Charity; Boy Scout Troop 75; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ladies Guild; Randal and Floria Williams and all Elks lodge members.