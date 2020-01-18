Submitted by Hugh Qualls

Hospital Administrator

In early December, Mt. Grant General Hospital was notified by the William N. Pennington Foundation that its grant proposal for a new 64 slice CT Scanner had been approved. Totaling nearly $1.3 million, this grant funding will dramatically advance the level of diagnostic services available to MGGH patients and residents, ensuring state-of-the-art technology typically unavailable to small rural hospitals.

The William N. Pennington Foundation was formed by the late William N. Pennington, gaming pioneer and philanthropist, providing grants to northern Nevada based organizations in the areas of education, community services, healthcare, and medical research.

Mt. Grant General was previously awarded a grant two years ago that made possible substantial facility upgrades hospital-wide. The 2017 upgrades and the new scanner would not have been possible without this generous gift from the Pennington Foundation, which provides similar grants to other rural hospitals across northern Nevada.

Mt. Grant staff and the communities we serve are grateful to the Pennington Foundation for this award and their continued support of rural healthcare.