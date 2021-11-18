Scouting to collect food for local families

Our local Scout Troop #75 will be collecting food to be distributed to local families again this holiday season.

Place all donated food into a plastic or paper bag outside your door for pick up by the Scouts.

Please place the bag out no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 20. The Scouts will collect the bags between 9 a.m. and noon.

You can also drop off at CAHS, 924 5th Street.

Dog licenses now available for 2022

We are now selling Mineral County Dog Licenses for 2022. The fees are as follows: any neutered or spayed dog – $3, unneutered male dog – $5, unspayed female dog – $7.50.

We will be holding office hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Mineral County Animal Shelter, 10th and Armory in Hawthorne. Please bring proof of current rabies vaccination.

Elks breakfast set for Sunday

Breakfast at the Elks Lodge is set for Sunday from 8-11 a.m. The price is $9 for all you can eat, hope to see everyone there.