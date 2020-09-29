Gun sales from coast to coast and throughout the fruited plain have soared in the runup to the presidential election. And where are sales profoundly up? In the seven presidential “toss up” states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Gun sales growth in those states are up — wait for it — 77.9 percent.

Ammo sales surged 139 percent in the first six months of 2020.

Couple that factoid with the idea that mail-in votes won’t be fully counted for up to two weeks AFTER the election and, well, what could go wrong?

I’m not worried the election won’t be settled … eventually. But all summer the Democratic Party has urged its voters to vote by mail. Republicans have urged in-person voting. That sets up the possibility that on election night we will have Trump the clear winner with the caveat that mail-in votes are still out there.

That sets up the Seattle Scenario.

Bad leadership — and I don’t think there’s any other way to see it — set up a summer of violent unrest in that city’s downtown. It wasn’t the Summer of Love, as the mayor there said it was. It was weeks of sanctioned looting and destruction.

That kind of lawlessness won’t happen in rural Nevada, of course. But I can see it taking place in that strange land called Las Vegas. If people take to the streets in protest because they are angry at the initial presidential results, it only takes a tiny spark before all hell breaks loose.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County leaders should be talking about this and making plans. We don’t want a Seattle of “summer of love” here, do we?

MOM SHAMING? REALLY?

President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney backs her, which means there is little doubt she’ll get a quick hearing and quick approval.

You can like that process or not. That’s fine. But if Democratic leaders continue to press the issue that she’s too religious or that she has too many children, they risk pissing off the majority of women in this country.

Mom shaming? Really? If you can’t think of a better argument than that, it’s best you shut up.

Plus, I can’t think of a quicker way to turn this election than that.

ONE MORE THING

Does this sign mean it’s illegal to play Yahtzee with squirrels? Who knew?

I’ll let myself out. Stay safe. Mask up.

Sherman R. Frederick is the founder of Battle Born Media, publisher of intensely local community newspapers in Nevada and California. He may be reached at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)