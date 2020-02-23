MCIN

The sign at the Hawthorne Elks Lodge No. 1704 has been restored after not being in operation in over 35 years.

The Hawthorne Elks Lodge No. 1704 will have a lighting ceremony for their sign on Friday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The sign, which has not been operational in over 35 years has been restored.

The lodge, which will be 74 years old on June 1 of this year was first installed in the USO Club. On that night, 53 charter members and the acceptance of 13 Elk transfers from other lodges were part of the evening’s ceremony performances. The initiation was conducted by the ritual team from the Tonopah Elks Lodge No. 1062.

Frank Gusewelle of Las Vegas, was the district deputy exalted ruler of the Elks in Nevada and conducted the formal institution and made the presentation of the charter.

That night, it was announced that approximately forty more applicants for charter memberships were unable to attend the ceremony that Saturday night and would be initiated at the next meeting of the local lodge. It was expected that approximately fifty more would transfer into the Hawthorne lodge.

Clyde Andrews, who was instrumental in the establishment of an Elks lodge in Hawthorne, was elected the first exalted ruler of lodge 1704. Elected to serve with him were: Bernard O’Malia, leading knight; Mike Gallo, loyal knight; Harold Wright, lecturing knight; Martin Evansen, secretary; Fred F. Parker, treasurer and James Campbell, esquire. Appointed officers included: Charles Marakas, tiler; Tom Gifford, inner guard and Zeke Williamson, organist.

Fellow Elks lodges in Tonopah, Goldfield and Bishop, Calif. sent large delegations to the festivities. There were approximately 200 Elks participating in the program.

The lodge, located on Fifth Street in Hawthorne, will open their doors, this Friday at 5 p.m. for those wishing to gather for the lighting.