



Mineral County Library is celebrating Black History Month with a display that highlights materials both by and about African Americans. The books and DVDs on display include nonfiction, current popular fiction, and children’s picture books and videos. These are high-interest items including one of local interest: A tale of two cities: the African American struggle for civil rights in Babbitt and Hawthorne, Nevada. If you cannot find what you are interested in, the staff can help. Also of interest, a special display of items on loan from Telifero and Mary Lawson celebrates the music of Bob Marley and Jimi Hendrix. The displays will be up through the end of February. Come check it out.