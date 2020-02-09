The Hawthorne Pop Warner Serpents, Jr. Pee Wee Division cheerleaders went to JAMZ National Championship in Las Vegas last weekend. These little but fierce ladies took fourth in their division. Under the direction of Stephanie Isom-Ramsey, head coach and Stephanie Ziegler, cheer coordinator, the following girls showed up and gave it their all: left to right: Aubrey Waggoner, Tricia Ewan, Brystol Ziegler, Summerlynn Andrada, Ramsey Isom, Danilee Eusted, Jalynn Jaramillo, Persaeus Briggs, Ashlynn Love, Jayona Kimmons, Jordan Holton, Raelynn Morgan, Tilly Madrid and Caitlyn Packard.