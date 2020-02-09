The Mineral County Council on the Arts is putting on kids painting classes each month in an upstairs Sunday school classroom at the Community Presbyterian Church, in Hawthorne. The class on Jan. 25 was filled with eager, excited young people from grades 5 through 12. They chose their own colors and their own way of doing their project of Acrylic Pour Painting. The teacher for the day was Linda Young, Chairman of the Board, MCCA. Assistant teachers were Don Banfield and Glenmar McConnell. Linda explained that they could use any colors they wanted, swipe from any direction and then use the balloons to enhance where needed. The kids all did a great job creating their masterpieces.