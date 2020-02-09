Submitted by Béa Whitney

The Nevada State Democratic Party announced a new caucus voting option.

The Early Vote Caucus in Nevada will be held on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hawthorne Convention Center, 932 E Street in Hawthorne. Democratic voters who do not attend the traditional Precinct Caucus due to time constraints are able to walk in, vote and go on their way. Nevada is the first western state to offer Democrats the Early Vote Caucus option.

The traditional Precinct Caucus will be held Feb. 22 at the Hawthorne Convention Center. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. Caucus voting begins at 12 noon.

The Walker Lake Paiute Tribe in Schurz will hold its traditional Precinct Caucus on Feb. 22 at the Walker River Paiute Tribal Community Center. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. Caucus voting begins at 12 noon. To volunteer or for more information, please call Nathan Whistler at 775-773-2224.

You must be a registered Democrat in Mineral County to vote in the caucus of your choice. Voter services will be available on both dates to register, change address or change parties. Voters who will turn 18 years old by the General Election on Nov. 3 may preregister and participate in the caucus.

Eighteen Democratic volunteers are needed at the traditional Precinct Caucus on Feb. 22,. The 18 volunteers will receive a $35 stipend. Please call Virginia Dumas at 775-945-9022 to volunteer or for questions regarding the caucuses.