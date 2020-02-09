New Medicare Cards on the Way

Mineral County residents are urged to keep a lookout for their new Medicare card. In a press release from Mt. Grant General Hospital, they encourage those who participate in the Medicare program to get keep a look out for their new card to help protect against identity theft.

Medicare mailed our new health insurance cards with a new Medicare number that is unique to the cardholder, instead of the use of a Social Security number.

To get your card, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.

For those who use MYMedicare.gov, please log into your account to print your official copy. If you do not have an account yet, visit the web address listed above and create an account.

Medicare urges those who use the program to guard their card like it’s a credit card. Carry the card with you when you are away from home.

Newly Restored Elks Sign to be Lit at Ceremony

Elks light the way. Come join the Elks Lodge as they light their newly restored sign.

The sign has not been operational in over 35 years. The Elks will have a sign lighting ceremony with the lodge open to all.

Come by and meet their members and see what being an Elk is all about.

The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.