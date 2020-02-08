Justice Court
- On Oct. 10, 2019, Alexander Eugene Briggs pled guilty to the charge of contribute to delinquency or neglect of minor, NRS 201.110. He was found guilty and ordered to 30 days jail, suspended for six months as long as he has no law violations.
- On Oct. 10, 2019, Mario Alberto Antunezmorales pled guilty to the charge of DUI alcohol and/or cont/prohibit sub, above the legal limit, first, NRS 484C.110. He was found guilty and ordered to pay $585 in fines and fees; Level 1 DUI school; victims impact panel; 24 hours jail (to be completed within one month and has one year to complete.
- On Nov. 6, 2019, Koby Tyrese Foster pled guilty to the charge of DUI alcohol and or cont/prohibit sub, above the legal limit, first, NRS 484C.110. He was found guilty and ordered to pay $585 in fines and fees; DUI school; 24 hours community service and has 12 months to complete.