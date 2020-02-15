District Court
- On Sept. 5, 2019, Charissa Michelle Dunnett pled guilty to the charge of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, a violation of NRS 453.401, a category C felony. On Jan. 9 she was found guilty and ordered to participate in a 458 diversion program with terms and conditions; pay $88 in fines and fees and comply with terms and conditions as required of the grant of probation in this manner.
- On Oct. 3, 2019, Robert Albert Villanueva pled guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale, a violation of NRS 453.337, a category D felony. On Dec. 19, 2019 he was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment in the Nevada Department of Corrections for a minimum term of 19 months from this date and for a maximum term of 48 months from this date. He was given credit for 40 days presentence time served. His sentence was suspended and he was ordered to serve a period of probation not to exceed 60 months. He was ordered to pay $88 in fines and fees with terms and conditions.
- On Nov. 7, 2019, Matthew Cooper pled guilty to the charge of intimidating a public officer, a violation of NRS 199.030(1)(a)(3)(b), a gross misdemeanor. On Jan. 9 he was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment in the Mineral County Detention Facility for a term of six months from this date. He was given credit for 139 presentence time served and ordered to serve a period of probation not to exceed six months.
- On Nov. 7, Desiree Joleen Emmons pled guilty to the charge of conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, a violation of NRS 453.401, a category C felony. On Jan. 9 she was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment in the Nevada Department of Corrections for a minimum term of 19 months from this date and a maximum term of 60 months from this date. He was given credit for 37 days presentence time served; her term of imprisonment was suspended and she was ordered to serve a period of probation not to exceed 60 months; pay $238 in fines and fees with terms and conditions.
- On Nov. 7, Monty Ray Barham pled guilty to the charge of threatening a public officer, a violation of NRS 199.300, a gross misdemeanor. He was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment in the Mineral County Detention Facility for a term of 364 days from this date. He was given credit for 48 days presentence time served; his term of imprisonment was suspended and he was ordered to serve a period of probation not to exceed 36 months; he was ordered to pay $2,028 in fines and fees with term and conditions.
- On Nov. 21, Sarah Marie Bird pled guilty to the charge of unlawful use and/ or being in the control of a controlled substance, a violation of NRS 453.111, a category E felony. She was found guilty and ordered to participate in a 453.3363 drug court program in Mineral County through the Western Regional Drug Court; her term of probation is to serve a period of probation not to exceed 36 months; she was ordered to pay $238 in fines and fees with terms and conditions.